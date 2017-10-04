Rains flood roadways, creeks, causing some closures in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The rains came Wednesday morning and stuck around for much of the afternoon, into the evening rush hour which made a mess of metro roadways.

The rains also proved to be a problem elsewhere in the metro, washing over portions of roadways.

In Logan County, north of Guthrie, ODOT and the Logan County Sheriff's Office were called to a small stretch of State Highway 64C near north Bryant for a portion of the road caving in.

Some cars attempted to drive through the rushing water, but officials say it's always best to 'turn around, don't drown.'