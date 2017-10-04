Scattered showers, thunderstorms continue Wednesday; Flash Flood Watch in effect for central, southern Oklahoma

*** A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 7 PM. REMEMBER, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. ***

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue today with pockets of heavy rain.

Temperatures will remain steady in the 70s under cloudy skies with a breezy southeasterly wind.

Scattered light showers will continue overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Storms will continue in western and northern Oklahoma tomorrow while the rest of the state will dry out with warmer highs in the low to mid 80s.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Friday night sparking showers and storms.

We will dry out this weekend with pleasant conditions in the 70s and 80s under partly cloudy skies!

Another powerful cold front will sweep across Oklahoma Sunday night, bringing a few showers and a huge cool-down.

Highs will only reach the 60s Monday and Tuesday!

Lows will plunge to the 40s with patchy frost possible in northern Oklahoma.