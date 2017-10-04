× Specialist in intellectual disability expected to complete testimony in penalty phase for man convicted in Moore beheading

NORMAN, Okla. — A specialist in intellectual disability is expected to complete his testimony Wednesday in the penalty phase for a convicted murderer.

Alton Nolen, 33, was convicted of first degree murder last week for beheading his former coworker Colleen Hufford inside of Vaughan Foods in September 2014. This past week, a jury handed Nolen three life sentences plus 130 years combined on five assault charges for also attacking Traci Johnson and other employees during the beheading incident.

Hufford died as a result, but Johnson survived. The state is seeking the death penalty for Nolen.

Specialist Dr. Dan Reschly began his testimony Tuesday, telling the courtroom Nolen is living with a mild form of intellectual disability. Reschly said he came to this conclusion after an evaluation, which included Nolen’s police records and academic history.

Evorn Jones, Nolen’s former high school counselor, testified Tuesday morning he graduated from an alternative school in 2003. Nolen transferred Booker T. Washington in the 10th grade after failing six courses in 9th grade, Jones said.

However, she told the court she was not there to testify whether he was intellectually disabled. Instead, Jones used the term “undereducated” when she was cross-examined by the state.

If the jury unanimously finds Nolen to be intellectually disabled, the death penalty will no longer be an option. If they cannot reach an unanimous decision or reject the defense completely, he may still be eligible for the death penalty.

Trial resumes Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.