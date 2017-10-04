Texarkana pastor sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pastor in southwestern Arkansas has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually abusing two teen girls he met in church.
The Texarkana Gazette reports that 42-year-old David Wayne Farren first confessed to abusing the victims during an interview with police in 2016.
He later pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor charge of violating mandatory reporting requirements.
He’ll have to register as a sex offender upon release from prison.
The victims are now in their 20s.
Prosecutors say the young women approved of the plea agreement, which spared them from testifying in court.
Local pastor gets 15 years in sexual abuse of youth group chargeshttps://t.co/oQaORyuT4s
— Texarkana Gazette (@TxkGazette) October 3, 2017