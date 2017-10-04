× Tulsa police searching for man, 5-month-old girl after the two vanished after traffic accident

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are searching for a man and his 5-month-old daughter after the two vanished after a traffic accident early Wednesday.

According to KJRH, police say 36-year-old Dallas Woods left with his daughter, Madison Woods, after a disturbance between him and the infant’s mother.

Around 4:30 a.m., Woods crashed his car into a utility pole.

Police say he then ran way from the scene with Madison.

Investigators are concerned that Madison was not in a car seat at the time of the crash and could need medical attention.

Dallas Woods is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt and black jacket.

Madison Woods was wearing a green onesie with polka dots

Police told KJRH that they don’t believe Woods is a threat to the baby, but they are still concerned for the baby’s safety after the crash.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.