Watch: Las Vegas shooting survivor reunited with man who saved him

LAS VEGAS – While the investigation into the mass shooting in Las Vegas continues, there are many stories of the heroes who risked their own lives to help others.

Tom McIntosh says he was at the Route 91 festival with his wife when he started hearing a popping noise. At first, he says he thought it was fireworks but soon realized it was gunshots.

Immediately, he says he grabbed his wife and pushed her over a wall. He then grabbed another woman and helped her over a wall before he was shot in the leg.

“By the time I got over the wall, my pants were already soaked and my shoes were full of blood, so I wouldn’t have made it. I know I wouldn’t have. I’m very thankful that James was there to help me,” said Tom McIntosh.

After learning that McIntosh wanted to thank the man who saved his life, NBC News was able to find James Lawson and reunited the pair.

“We were getting away and we came across him. He was in the bed of a pickup truck. There was a belt, a makeshift tourniquet, that was kinda around his knee. It was the completely wrong spot. And I walked up there and he was actively bleeding, so I adjusted the belt, got it up where it should be, tightened it down to stop the bleeding. We hung out there for 10 or 15 minutes and some savior in a pickup truck came and ‘Do we need a ride?’ Said, ‘Yeah,’ and threw them all in the bed of the truck and took off to the hospital,” Lawson said.

Lawson says he has been an Army reservist for over 10 years and got his EMT certification, but never used it before the shooting.

Lawson and McIntosh wanted to send a thank you to the driver of the pickup truck who continued to drive the wounded to a nearby emergency room.