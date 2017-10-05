Caught on camera: Oklahoma officers involved in chase with four-legged ‘suspect’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - It is not uncommon for Oklahoma officers to be involved in a chase with a suspect.

However, a group of Purcell police officers were forced to take on a four-legged 'suspect' on Tuesday night.

Authorities with the Purcell Police Department were called to the Walgreen's along Main St. after a cow was running loose in the parking lot.

Several officers chased the cow around the lot until they were able to pin it to the ground and put a rope on it.

Officials say the cow was loaded into a trailer and taken to a safe facility until the owner could be located.