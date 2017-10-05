Dream Act Oklahoma calls on Congress to protect Dreamers

OKLAHOMA CITY – October 5 is the last day applications can be filed under DACA, and Dream Act Oklahoma is calling on Congress to pass a clean bipartisan Dream Act which will protect Dreamers.

With the government no longer accepting DACA applications and with more Dreamers slowly falling out of status, officials with DAOK believe it is crucial Congress acts urgently to address the issue.

As an organization, DAOK supports the bipartisan Dream Act of 2017 bill introduced in July by Senators Graham (R) and Senator Durbin (D) and will be kicking off an advocacy campaign to rally behind the bill.

Local community leaders are joining DAOK this morning callling on Congress to pass a clean bipartisan Dream Act. @kfor pic.twitter.com/B4cWZHSsvu — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) October 5, 2017