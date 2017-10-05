× “He had an arsenal in that house,” Texas sex offender wanted for child sex crimes arrested in Oklahoma

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – It was a tip that led U.S. Marshals and Pottawatomie County deputies to a dusty road and fugitive, Eric Castillo.

38-year-old Castillo had cut off his ankle monitor and fled from Texas, where he was wanted on six outstanding warrants, including sexual assault on a child.

Authorities never imagined what they’d find inside the mobile home he shared with a girlfriend and two children.

“He had an arsenal in that house. He had quite a few weapons, shotguns, rifles, ammo, helmet, gas mask and a bullet proof vest,” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth.

Even more alarming, a book in his possession titled “The Most Notorious Serial Killers.”

According to the Booth, “It’s very concerning, especially with the magazine of top notorious serial killers. This guy was a very dangerous individual. I don’t think he planned on going back to prison or jail because he`s facing four life sentences I understand.”

Castillo surrendered in his driveway.

The Warrant Team recovered a loaded handgun.

Thankfully, it was a peaceful ending to what the sheriff believes could have been ended much worse.

“If you’re a bad guy, a criminal, don’t come to Pott. County. Unless you want to go to Stoney Lonesome and spend some time there, don’t come here because we don’t go to the donut shop and drink coffee in the morning, we are out doing stuff, shaking the bushes,” Booth said.

Castillo is being held without bond in the Pottawatomie County Jail.

Booth tells News 4 he’ll be extradited to Texas where he’ll face a long list of old and new felony charges.