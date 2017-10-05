Missing service dog reunited with owner after Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS – In the midst of the chaos, many families were separated when a gunman opened fire on a crowd in Las Vegas.

Ryan Needham was at the Route 91 Country Music Festival with his service dog, Rou.

When the gunshots rang out, Rou disappeared in the crowd as people ran from the scene.

While Needham escaped without injury, he was terrified about what might have happened to Rou. In fact, he told KSNV that he was living out of his truck trying to find the dog.

Amazingly, Rou was found three nights after the shooting in a field.

“We saw her run by as we were talking. I jumped over the fence, I kneeled down, she ran, jumped into my arms!” said Needham.