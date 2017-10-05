Large building fire with flammable items extinguished near Noble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLE, Okla. - Multiple agencies responded to a large building fire near Noble Thursday night.

Noble, Slaughterville and Lexington Fire crews were called to assist near Highway 77 and 60th Street.

It started when crews received a call for a structure fire.

Fire officials say a 5,500 square foot building with several flammable items, such as diesel and two top fuel racing cars, caught fire. Crews says due to the flammable items, they also battled small explosions.

Once on scene, crews broke into the locked buildings to knock the fire out.

Nobody was injured.