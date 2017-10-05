Norman police searching for clues related to home burglary

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities in Norman are searching for a man who was captured on a homeowner’s security camera during an alleged burglary.

On Oct. 2, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a home in the 1600 block of W. Robinson after learning about a burglary.

The homeowner told police that after returning home, he realized that his front door had been forced open.

Once he was inside his home, the report states that he saw his TV, Playstation, speakers and some change had been stolen.

The homeowner’s security cameras captured a stranger inside the home during the time of the alleged crime.

Now, police would like to speak with the man in the photos.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-STOP (7867.)

You can also send an anonymous tip through a text message to 274637. Make sure to include Norman’s agency number TIP1323 in the text.