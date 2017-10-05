× Officials: No threat at Tinker Air Force Base after suspicious substance prompts evacuations

OKLAHOMA CITY – A suspicious substance found at Tinker Air Force Base prompted evacuations Thursday afternoon.

Officials say around 2:45 p.m. a suspicious substance was found during a routine inspection of a delivery vehicle at the Tinker truck gate off Air Depot and S.E. 59th Street.

As a precaution, base officials evacuated personnel from the immediate area of the gate and several surrounding facilities.

At 3:05 p.m., “the substance was found to not be a threat.”

Operations have returned to normal.