Oklahoma coach nominated for national ‘Most Valuable Coach’ contest

WEWOKA, Okla. – An Oklahoma coach is in the running for a national honor that could earn his school thousands of dollars.

Dillon Cooper is a football and baseball coach at Wewoka High School.

Recently, he was nominated for U.S. Cellular’s ‘Most Valuable Coach’ contest for his work at the school and in the community.

“Coach Cooper is truly selfless. He’s a fantastic coach who cares about his players deeply. He is more than just a coach. He is a leader, a mentor, a veteran, and a true voice for his community. Coach Cooper is a fantastic role model for his students. He helps those in need, and he works for many charitable causes. He started a non-profit, No Surrender, for those who struggle wtih PTSD, addiction, suicide ad many other illnesses. He’s always a people-first kind of guy, with a genuine desire to lead his students in the right direction,” the post on the contest site reads.

Organizers say each of the Final 15 coaches will win $5,000 for their school.

Currently, Cooper is in second place, but the voting is open until Oct. 9. At that point, the field will be narrowed to the top 15 coaches.

Other Oklahoma coaches who were also nominated for the contest include the following:

Ryan Mullins from Claremore

Desiree Booker in Blanchard

Will Holiman from McAlester

David Martin from Jones

Andrew Bowers from Duncan.

Bowers currently sits at the No. 16 spot, just outside of the Final 15.

Once the list of the Final 15 is released, voters can vote once per day between Oct. 12 and Nov. 14 for the winner.

The winner of the contest will be awarded a $50,000 community grant from U.S. Cellular and Samsung.