Oklahoma game wardens asking for public’s help after alleged poaching case

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Oklahoma game wardens are asking for the public’s help after they were alerted to a pair of poachers.

On Oct. 4, Cleveland County Game Warden Tell Judkins received a call about possible deer poaching near Hwy 39 and Pottawatomie Rd., near the Cleveland and Pottawatomie County line.

A witness snapped a couple of photos of the alleged suspects loading a deer into the back of a gold Chevy Blazer.

Warden Judkins says he was able to find shell casings, the insides of a deer and piles of corn used to bait the animal.

In addition to hunting out of season, officials say the men were trespassing on two different properties and hunting without the landowners’ permission.

Investigators say the Chevy Blazer has damage to the front bumper on the passenger’s side and a spare tire on the back passenger’s side.

If you have any information on the case, call (405) 850-9757.