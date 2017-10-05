Oklahoma reserve deputy recovering after suffering injuries in car crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy is recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident.

On Wednesday night, officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office say Reserve Deputy Brian Moore swerved to miss two pedestrians who were in the road.

“It was a dark road, no lighting, rain, mud,” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth. “At the last second, he noticed someone wearing a light colored t-shirt.”

When he swerved, his patrol car went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office say Moore was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital, and doctors realized he suffered two broken vertebrae.

Sheriff Booth says Moore is recovering at home.