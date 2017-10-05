Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Oklahoma reserve deputy recovering after suffering injuries in car crash

Posted 2:41 pm, October 5, 2017, by , Updated at 02:42PM, October 5, 2017

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma deputy is recovering from injuries he sustained in a car accident.

On Wednesday night, officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office say Reserve Deputy Brian Moore swerved to miss two pedestrians who were in the road.

“It was a dark road, no lighting, rain, mud,” said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth. “At the last second, he noticed someone wearing a light colored t-shirt.”

When he swerved, his patrol car went off the road and crashed into a ditch.

Pottawatomie County Reserve Deputy Brian Moore is recovering from a car accident.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office say Moore was taken to an Oklahoma City hospital, and doctors realized he suffered two broken vertebrae.

Sheriff Booth says Moore is recovering at home.

Credit: Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office