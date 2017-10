ALVA, Okla. – OSBI special agents are investigating a possible homicide in Alva.

49-year-old Dustin Goodrich was found inside his home Wednesday morning.

Goodrich was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Officials say “so far, the investigation has revealed he was possibly the victim of a physical altercation, which may have caused his death.”

A medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Goodrich’s death.

No arrests have been made at this time.