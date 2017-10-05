OSU Basketball Coach Mike Boynton Addresses Lamont Evans Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma State men's basketball coach Mike Boynton had not spoken to the media or made a statement since the arrest of his associate head coach Lamont Evans on charges of bribery, fraud and corruption.

That silence ended Thursday when Boynton addressed the media before the Cowboys practiced at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Understandably, many of the questions to Boynton were about Evans, who was fired last Thursday and will make his next court appearance in New York on October 10.

Evans was one of four assistant college basketball coaches arrested in a nation-wide FBI investigation.