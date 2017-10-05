Report: Las Vegas gunman booked hotel overlooking Lollapalooza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A new report states that the Las Vegas gunman booked a hotel room overlooking Lollapalooza months before the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

According to TMZ, Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre, booked two rooms in the Blackstone Hotel overlooking Lollapalooza.

The Blackstone Hotel is located at 636 S Michigan Ave, directly across the street from Chicago's Grant Park where the annual musical festival is held.

Paddock booked one room for August 1, 2017 -- two days before the festival started.

He booked a second room for an August 3 arrival. Both rooms had a checkout date of August 6, when Lollapalooza ended.

Paddock reportedly requested a room with a view, but never showed up for his reservation, according to TMZ sources.