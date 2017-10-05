× Sooners to Wear All Crimson Uniforms Saturday vs. Cyclones

Oklahoma’s football team announced Thursday they will wear all crimson uniforms for their game Saturday against Iowa State.

The Sooners will wear their alternate “rough rider” uniforms , with crimson helmets, crimson jerseys and crimson pants.

OU usually wears white pants with the crimson rough rider jersey, but they will go all crimson Saturday for the first time ever.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 am and OU is planning on fans “striping the stadium” by alternating which sections wear red and which wear white.