“The clock is ticking,” Governor Fallin says no budget agreement reached

OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Mary Fallin held a press conference Thursday afternoon on the status of Oklahoma's special session.

Gov. Fallin ordered the special session after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled a $1.50-per-pack cigarette fee passed in the final days of the regular session was unconstitutional.

It left a $215 million hole in the state’s budget.

"Our state is facing very serious budget challenges. We've had shortfalls for the last couple years, and its very important that we have thoughtful, honest budget negotiations with all parties involved," Fallin said.

Fallin announced Thursday that there is no budget agreement.

"There is an agreement, I do believe, on common goals, which is, to fill the budget hole, in some way," Fallin said. "To stabilize our budget going forward, to find ways to create more efficiencies and I think many believe, as I do, that we should find a way to provide for teacher pay raises."

“The clock is ticking toward some very serious consequences for nearly one million Oklahomans who depend on services provided by the Department of Mental Health, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and the Department of Human Services."

Fallin said she hopes to announce a budget agreement soon between all parties.

"I hope that soon we can announce a budget agreement between all the different parties that have been having these very serious discussions but for now I wanted to just make it very clear that if there's only one person at the altar there is no marriage," she said.