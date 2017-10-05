Toddler shot after being caught in middle of gunfire that killed man in Missouri

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — A toddler was caught in the middle of gunfire that killed a man inside a car in East St. Louis late Wednesday night.

The man, a 2-year-old and a woman were inside a car near the Eads Bridge and Riverpark Drive when they were shot at around 11 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police Department.

The man was killed in the shooting. The toddler was also shot but is expected to survive.

The Eads Bridge was closed for a short time while investigators were on the scene.

No information regarding a suspect has been released.