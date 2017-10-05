Verdict on convicted murderer’s intellectual state could be reached by Friday

NORMAN, Okla. — A verdict on a convicted murderer’s intellectual state could be reached by Friday, prosecutors say.

Alton Nolen, 33, is facing the death penalty for beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014 but jurors must first decide whether Nolen is intellectually disabled. If so, he would be barred from the death penalty.

The defense called a total of six witnesses to fight their case, including specialist Dr. Dan Reschly. He testified Nolen is living with a mild form of intellectual disability, citing his poor academic record and police records.

According to Reschly, not a single factor could prove or disprove intellectual disability; however, he said there was clear evidence Nolen was “low functioning” before the age of 18.

Prosecutors presented their first witness, Doug Brown, on Wednesday afternoon. Brown is superintendent of Idabel Public Schools and testified the courses Nolen took at Booker T. Washington were not made specifically for special education students despite being held at an alternative school.

Assistant DA Susan Caswell says the state plans to present six witnesses Thursday.