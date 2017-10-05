Weak showers continue to move into central Oklahoma Thursday morning

Weak showers will continue to move east into central Oklahoma this morning.

Storms will continue in western and northern Oklahoma this afternoon in the 70s while the rest of the state will dry out with warmer highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tomorrow will be dry and warmer in the mid 80s with a strong south wind.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state tomorrow night sparking showers and storms.

A few of the storms in northwestern Oklahoma could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and flooding as the main threats.

We will dry out this weekend with pleasant conditions in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies!

Another powerful cold front will sweep across Oklahoma Sunday night, bringing a few showers and a huge cool-down.

Highs will only reach the 60s Monday and Tuesday!

Lows will plunge to the 40s with patchy frost possible in northern Oklahoma early Wednesday.