“You are required to stop,” Officers take on reckless drivers at Oklahoma railroad crossings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A casual Thursday morning commute took an expensive turn for Oklahoma some drivers.

"I crossed a railroad crossing when the lights were still flashing red," said Phil Sens after getting a citation.

Dozens of drivers who were not following the law were stopped by officers in an attempt to promote safety at railroad crossings.

"After the lights go flashing, that then becomes an active crossing so, at that particular point, you're not allowed to cross over,” said MSgt. Mark Sexton with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The Oklahoma City Police Department worked with Union Pacific police and BNSF Railway police to warn drivers about the dangers of not following the law.

"Once you hear the bells and you see the lights flashing, even if the crossing arms are not down, they may be malfunctioning or they just haven't started going down yet, you are required to stop,” Sexton said.

Another mission is to promote safety and awareness for pedestrians.

Officials said all train tracks are private property owned by each rail company and it's against the law to walk along them.

"There are laws that you can't trespass on private property," he said.

Unfortunately, there are more than five fatalities involving trains in the metro each year.

"Obviously, there's stumbling, and falling, and things you can hit out here and fall and, when a train strikes you, it's obviously not going to be a good day,” Sexton said.

In three and a half hours, police issued 46 tickets - a good and costly reminder to be cautious at a train crossing.

"Yeah, I'll be stopping, because I don't know how much this ticket's going to cost but it's more than I wanted to spend on my commute today,” Sens said.

Each ticket on Thursday costs $172.