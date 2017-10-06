15-, 18-year-old wanted in connection to Oklahoma homicide found in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Flo. – Two suspects who were wanted in connection to a Creek County homicide were arrested in Florida.

18-year-old Robert Firethunder and a 15-year-old girl were suspects in the death of 19-year-old Nickolas Martinez, who was found dead in a ditch near Kellyville back in September. Police say when they found him, he had a cloth over his body.

The Creek County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that both were in the Daytona Beach area to collect money.

That’s when they contacted authorities in Florida, leading to the arrests of Firethunder and the 15-year-old girl.

Fox 23 reports both Firethunder and the girl had warrants out for first-degree murder.

Police are working to get the two back to Oklahoma.