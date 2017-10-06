4 your weekend: Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

OKLAHOMA – Time for the weekend!

The Oklahoma Regatta Festival has started!

You can check it out tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s at 725 S. Lincoln Blvd. in the Boathouse District in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Czech Festival is also happening this weekend!

It takes place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Yukon.

And it’s Planes, Trains, and Automobiles in Shawnee!

It’s running on Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shawnee Regional Airport and also 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Santa Fe Depot.

You can find these at 2202 Airport Drive and 614 E. Main Street in Shawnee.

