61-year-old Oklahoma City woman reported missing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a 61-year-old Oklahoma City woman is missing.

Marlene Gay Goodman, 61, was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday at her home in the 12000 block of Surrey Lane in N.W. Oklahoma City.

Officials say Goodman drove away from her home in a white 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, with the Oklahoma tag AGN-304.

Goodman has a medical condition and needs medication.

Authorities did not release any description of Goodman’s physical features at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to cal 911.