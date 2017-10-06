Arkansas man sentenced to life in prison in toddler’s death

HARRISON, Ark. – An Arkansas man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the death of a 2-year-old girl and sentenced to life in prison.
Under a plea agreement, 24-year-old Cody Allen pleaded guilty Thursday to causing the death of a child, who suffered severe brain damage in May 2016.
He initially faced capital murders charges and the death penalty.
According to court documents, police who responded to a call about an unresponsive child were told that the girl had fallen down a set of stairs. But authorities said the child’s injuries seemed more severe than the explanation given.
Allen was arrested following a 48-hour investigation.
The child’s mother, 21-year-old Anastasia Weaver, also faces charges of manslaughter and permitting child abuse.
Her trial date is scheduled for February 22, 2018.
