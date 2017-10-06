City officials urging Thunder fans to have patience with downtown construction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Construction in downtown Oklahoma City is causing a headache for drivers.

Many are wanting to know - Will it ever end?

And with the Thunder's home-opener just 13 days away, the traffic trouble will get even more crazy.

However, city officials hope to have things like 'The Streetcar project' finished on schedule.

"We're about 40 percent complete," David Todd, Oklahoma City project manager, said.

Oklahoma City has a long road ahead before all construction will be finished on downtown streets.

The installation of streetcars is a $131 million MAPS 3 project.

"We're right in the middle of the streetcar construction right now," Todd said.

The sounds of jackhammers and construction equipment are normal sounds on these streets, as well as sounds of progress.

But not everyone is on board with the project.

"The streetcar, I think it's a big, silly waste of money," said resident James Rork.

Rork doesn't see the project's purpose.

Others see it interfering with events like the Thunder games.

But Todd is urging folks to pack some patience.

"We made accommodations for those events, concerts and some of the other things going on, and we're very sensitive to the Thunder season," he said.

The spot that will cause a headache for Thunder fans is right outside the arena doors.

"There is one little spot on EK Gaylord that still has to be done, but for the most part you'll see us away from the arena and clear in those areas," said Todd.

Other city officials say the best bet for drivers is to do a little research before they head out.

"Everyone should plan ahead when they're coming downtown just because you never know what might be going on," said Michael Scroggins with Embark.

While Thunder fans say rain or shine -construction or not - they will be inside the Peake to cheer on their team.

"I'm telling you, the Thunder fans will fill every seat, especially the first home game," said Rork.

The streetcar construction should wrap up at the end of 2018.

It will be ready for riders in early 2019.