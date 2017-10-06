Free dental work for Oklahoma patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Doctors and team members of Casady Dental Care, Casady Square Orthodontics and Quail Springs Dental Care are teaming up to offer free dental services to people in Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

The Free Dentistry Day is set for Monday, Oct. 9.

Dr. Parul Ajmani wants to share her time, resources, and love with those in need.

“It really helps us open our doors and say hey, come to us,” she said. “If you know what you need, come tell us what you need and we'll do it for you.”

What they're doing is gifting free exams, teeth cleanings, cavity fillings, and tooth extractions.

Dr. Ronisha Gray says this labor of love is for people that might not be able to afford a trip to the dentist.

“We love the people we're serving and we want to make sure all of our patients that need this type of treatment have it available to them even if financially they're not able to do it,” she said.

The last time Casady Dental Care and Casady Square Orthodontics hosted one of these free dentistry days, about 120 people left smiling.

There are no appointments needed.

It is first come, first served.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9405 N. Penn Place in Casady Square in Oklahoma City.

For more information, call (405) 753-9090.