Friday will be dry, warmer with temps in the mid 80s

Today will be dry and warmer in the mid 80s with a strong south wind under partly cloudy skies.

A powerful cold front will sweep across the state tonight sparking showers and storms.

A few of the storms in northwestern Oklahoma could be severe with large hail, damaging winds and flooding as the main threats.

We will dry out this weekend with pleasant conditions in the 70s and 80s under sunny skies!

Another powerful cold front will sweep across Oklahoma Sunday night, bringing a few showers and a huge cool-down.

Highs will only reach the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday!

Lows will plunge to the 40s with patchy frost possible in northern Oklahoma early Wednesday.