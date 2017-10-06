Man arrested for threatening to kill employees, blow up former employer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - A man fired from a temporary employment agency is in jail after threatening to kill and blow up the company's two metro offices.

Chris Devillion Jackson, 29, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Thursday morning on multiple charges including making a bomb threat and threatening to perform acts of violence.

Court documents say Jackson sent threats to employees of People Ready, 1712 N. Rockwell, through its internal messaging system Monday Oct. 2, saying "...imma (sic) kill every worker at every branch."

The next day, Oct. 3, the manager of the People Ready branch in Bethany told police that as Jackson was working in the Bethany office, "he became agitated regarding payment for a job he did while working out of the Oklahoma City branch of the company.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, court documents say Jackson called the Oklahoma City People Ready office, 145 NE 23rd St., "cursing at the staff and griping about payment."

After being told he was fired, he allegedly sent two more text messages.

"I put C4 in both locations and will be blowing both businesses up tomorrow," Jackson wrote, according to court documents, referring to a military-grade plastic explosive.

"Paddock ain't got s--- on me (sic)," likely referring to Stephen Paddock, the man who opened fire on a concert crowd in Las Vegas last Sunday, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more.

Calls to Bethany Police for comment went unreturned Friday.

Stacey Burke, a spokesperson for People Ready's parent company, Tacoma, Washington-based TrueBlue, Inc., told News 4 Friday afternoon "The safety of our employees, associates and community is always a top priority."

Burke declined to discuss the matter further as "it's under investigation," but says the company is cooperating with investigators.

Jackson has not been formally charged. He is currently being held in the Oklahoma County jail.