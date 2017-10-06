Metro woman’s vehicle with wheelchair, equipment needed to drive a car stolen in Midwest City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - A metro woman is devastated after her vehicle with important items inside was stolen. Her wheelchair and equipment she needed in order to drive a car were inside.

Maria Goodson and her husband's 2010 blue Hyundai Sonata was stolen on Tuesday from a gas station on the corner of 10th and Midwest Blvd.

Maria lost her legs when she was 3-years old.

Her wheelchair and the equipment she needs to drive a car were in the trunk.

Now, she's hoping police will find the culprit.

Meanwhile, her sister started a GoFundMe account to help her replace what she needs to live her life.