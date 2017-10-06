Mother speaking out after son is forced to sit on floor of school bus due to overcrowding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. — A mother is speaking out after her son was forced to sit on the floor of a school bus against the emergency exit due to overcrowding.

A Norman mom, who wanted to keep her identity private for her son’s sake, tells News 4 her son texted her from the bus on Thursday because he had to sit on the floor due to overcrowding.

District officials told the boy’s parents that they will look into the issue.

They told her the bus drivers are supposed to use their radio to communicate back to the district when they are at capacity in order to get permission to drop some students off and then return for the others who wouldn’t fit in the bus.

KFOR's Jessica Bruno will have more with the mother of the student tonight on News 4.