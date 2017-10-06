Oklahoma City murder suspect caught in southwest Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An alleged murder suspect’s journey came to an end.

Trevion Moten is now behind bars in the Oklahoma County Jail facing murder charges after being on the run for weeks.

His criminal record dates back to his teen years, and his most recent run-in with law enforcement includes a warrant for murder and drug possession, as well as a warrant for escaping from a penitentiary.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on N.E. 20th Street in Oklahoma City back on September 22.

"It was a shooting call,” Oklahoma City Police MSgt. Gary Knight said. “One person was pronounced dead at the scene, died from being shot. There was another individual who was there and taken into custody, booked into jail on the murder charges."

That suspect was Kendal Richardson, but authorities did not find Moten until Thursday night. He had been on the run since the night of the shooting.

"Investigators have been trying to determine who else was involved and trying to locate this person for at least a week or two,” Knight said. "That person was picked up yesterday by investigators from another agency."

Oklahoma County deputies tracked him down in Comanche County, hauled him back to Oklahoma City and locked him up in the Oklahoma County Jail.

Moten’s criminal past goes back to at least 2011 when he was one of a group of teens who tied up a couple and beat them, and records show a violent history ever since.

"At this time, the case is still under investigation. At least two people in custody in this homicide,” Knight said.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney will decide if murder and drug charges are officially filed against Moten.