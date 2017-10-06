Penalty trial against man convicted of beheading coworker adjourned until next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- The penalty trial against a man convicted of beheading his coworker is adjourned until Tuesday.

Alton Nolen, 33, is facing the death penalty for beheading his coworker Colleen Hufford in September 2014. He has already been sentenced on assault crimes related to stabbing Traci Johnson during the same incident.

According to Cleveland County DA Greg Mashburn, information came up during expert testimony that was new to both legal counsels. Both sides are waiting on more information as to how it it may or not affect cases.

The trial first a legal snag Thursday after Dr. Jarrod Steffan, a neuropsychologist and expert witness for the state, testified he had concerns over errors in testing conducted on Nolen by a psychologist testifying for the defense.

The trial resumes Tuesday. Mashburn says they hope to reach a complete verdict by Wednesday.