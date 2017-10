× Police searching for Oklahoma City man who disappeared a week ago

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are searching for a man who reportedly disappeared a week ago.

Police say 27-year-old Joseph Emanuel Lartey vanished on Sept. 28th.

Officials say he was last seen at a car wash in the 5500 block of S. Anderson Rd.

If you know of his whereabouts, please all 911 immediately.