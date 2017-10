× Pumpkinville now open at Myriad Gardens

OKLAHOMA CITY – It’s an autumn tradition for many families: Pumpkinville!

The sixth annual Pumpkinville opened October 6 and runs through October 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

This has become a well-loved tradition at the Myriad Gardens.

There are more than 16,000 pumpkins, imaginative displays and a calendar full of activities for kids.

Myriad Garden members are free, otherwise it’s $6 per person.

