Report: Braum’s withdraws rezoning application for Classen Circle after backlash from metro residents

OKLAHOMA CITY - Braum's has reportedly withdrawn its rezoning application for Classen Circle after receiving backlash from metro residents.

Earlier this year, Braum's submitted a rezoning application for a parcel of land near N.W. 50th St. and Classen Circle. A familiar area to drivers and residents with many saying they don't want to see it go.

“That's five businesses right now to Braum's one. That's how many families that are going to be jobless, how many families that aren't going to have any source of income,” said Jane Alsup.

The application asked the planning commission to rezone six lots from residential to commercial. A conceptual site plan showed buildings on the block would be destroyed and made into a parking lot for a new Braum’s restaurant and store.

Protesters said they wanted to see the area preserved and they didn't want the traffic that comes with having a restaurant so close to homes and schools.

“It's just a mess. My biggest concern about it really is that it's going to force traffic into that residential area to the south," said Ward 2 Commissioner Janis Powers.

Powers spoke out against the application calling it "a difficult and complicated site."

Friday morning, KFOR's partner OKCTalk.com reported that Councilman Ed Shadid said Braum's has withdrawn its rezoning application for Classen Circle.

The City of Oklahoma City confirmed to OKCTalk.com that Braum's sent a letter asking for their application to be withdrawn.

However, a representative for the current owner said that if the property is not sold to Braum’s, the Donnay Building will still be demolished.