Teen suspect accused of killing Broken Arrow teacher was arrested, released a few days prior to the murder

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A teenager accused of killing a Broken Arrow teacher had just been released from jail a few days before the murder took place, police told the Tulsa World.

Tulsa police say 44-year-old Shane Anderson was shot and killed by 16-year-old Deonte Green in front of his wife and children inside their home.

Investigators say Green had already robbed and sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman in the hours before he found Anderson’s wife and two daughters outside their house.

According to the Tulsa World, Green allegedly forced Anderson’s wife and two daughter back inside their home but did not know that Shane Anderson was already inside the house.

“The husband fought with Green, and Green shot the husband,” Sgt. Dave Walker, with the Tulsa Police Department, said in a statement. “The husband continued to struggle with Green before collapsing inside the house.”

Sadly, Anderson died inside his home.

Anderson was a seventh grade geography teacher at Oneta Ridge Middle School.

New reports state that Green was arrested and released for property crimes three days before allegedly killing the teacher.

A Tulsa police official told the Tulsa World that the teen was mistakenly released due to a breakdown in communication at the time of his arrest for property crimes.

On Sept. 22, just days before the murder, Green was arrested and booked into the Tulsa Jail as a youthful offender for second-degree burglary, knowingly concealing stolen property, tampering with a surveillance system and malicious injury to property.

The arresting officer believed Green was eligible for youthful offender status because of previous run-ins with police, which is why he was booked into the Tulsa Jail.

However, Oklahoma law states Green should have been treated as a juvenile instead of a youthful offender, meaning he should have been sent to juvenile detention instead of the Tulsa Jail.

Green was then released and was never transferred to the juvenile detention center, the Tulsa World reports.

“You have a breakdown in some companies, and no one ever knows,” Sgt. Shane Tuell told the Tulsa World. “You have a breakdown somewhere in law enforcement and a lot of people know, and a lot of people should know because of transparency. I would agree … there was a breakdown somewhere after this young man was booked in.”

A few days after Green was released due to the breakdown in communication, he allegedly went on a crime spree that ended with the death of Anderson.

“This is a good example of how communication within an organization needs to improve,” Sgt. Dave Walker said of the situation. “That’s not a slam on anybody. If the intelligence is there, it should be where we can go get it.”

You can read more on the breakdown of communication on the Tulsa World website.

Green is now in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of murder, robbery and sexual assault complaints.