Thunder Win Preseason Home Opener Over Pelicans

Posted 10:58 pm, October 6, 2017, by

The Oklahoma City Thunder had all their big stars playing for the first time this preseason and despite playing limited minutes, they led OKC to a 102-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena.

Russell Westbrook made his preseason debut and had 9 points and 4 assists in just 10 minutes of action.

Paul George led the Thunder with 25 points and hit three 3-pointers, and also led OKC in minutes played with 27.

Carmelo Anthony only played in the first half, scoring 9 points and grabbing 6 rebounds.

The Thunder are 1-1 in preseason play and will host a team from Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday at 2:00 at Chesapeake Arena.

 