Thunder Win Preseason Home Opener Over Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder had all their big stars playing for the first time this preseason and despite playing limited minutes, they led OKC to a 102-91 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena.
Russell Westbrook made his preseason debut and had 9 points and 4 assists in just 10 minutes of action.
Paul George led the Thunder with 25 points and hit three 3-pointers, and also led OKC in minutes played with 27.
Carmelo Anthony only played in the first half, scoring 9 points and grabbing 6 rebounds.
The Thunder are 1-1 in preseason play and will host a team from Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday at 2:00 at Chesapeake Arena.