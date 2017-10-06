× Trial against Oklahoma couple accused of killing their nephew continues as defense takes the stand

ADA, Okla. – The trial against a couple accused of killing their nephew continues as the defense took the stand on Friday.

Rex and Rebecca Clark are charged with the murder of their nephew, Colton Clark, who went missing back in 2006.

The case was reopened in 2015 and the couple maintains that they’re innocent.

Precious testimony from Colton’s brother detailed gruesome accounts of abuse just before the boy went missing.

Court is currently in recess.