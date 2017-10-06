Woman who suffered 7 brain aneurysms receives life-saving brain surgery at OU Medicine thanks to new device 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Norman woman who suffered seven brain aneurysms received a life-saving surgery.

The procedure does not require open-brain surgery.

"I remember it was cold, and it was damp outside but other than that I don't remember anything," said Leslie Whiles.

From the operating room to today, Leslie was able to stand alongside her doctor, a neurosurgeon at OU Medical Center, to talk about the new cutting edge treatment that saved her life.

Leslie has been a patient of Dr. Bradley Bohnstedt for about two years, which started when her battle with brain aneurysms began.

During the course of check-up visits, doctors knew Leslie would be a good candidate for a new and upcoming procedure. At the time, it was not approved by the FDA.

"I knew the study had just finished, and they were getting ready for FDA approval of this particular device," said Dr. Bohnstedt.

On September 27, doctors inserted the now FDA-approved device, known as a pulse-rider stent, inside Leslie's brain to keep her last remaining aneurysm from rupturing.

Doctors had to go in through her groin and run catheters to her head to put the small platinum wires inside the actual aneurysm that was located on the top of an artery.

"This is right in the crux of the brain, and it's a difficult area to access with surgery," Dr. Bohnstedt said.

The T-shaped stent has less metal than traditional ones which reduces the risk of stroke.

It usually takes patients up to a month to get back to normal life but with the new FDA-approved device, Leslie was back to work in a week.

A third of people with Leslie's condition don't make it, another third are disabled, but Leslie is in the remaining third.

"They told my husband we can't guarantee anything, but we'll do our best, and obviously they did do their best," she said. "I would not be standing here right now."

OU Medicine is one of the first hospitals in the country to perform this procedure.