Beautiful fall weather in store for Saturday!

Expect lots of sunny skies for Saturday with dry air, warm afternoon temps and light winds! Highs today mainly mid to upper 70s, so get outside and enjoy!

Tonight with clear skies and dry air in place, temps will drop off rather quickly once the sun sets. Lows overnight in the 50s.

On Sunday, mostly sunny with temps warming rapidly into the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds will begin to increase especially in western OK by Sunday afternoon.

Our next cold front arrives on Monday with a chance for scattered showers and t’storms mainly the eastern half of the state.

Temps could reach 70s and 80s ahead of the front early on Monday but then fall quickly with gusty north winds behind the cold front Monday evening.

Some of the coolest air so far this season coming in Monday night, Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Have a great weekend!