× Fatal shooting at G.W. Exotic Animal Park remains under investigation

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – A fatal shooting that happened at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park is still under investigation, according to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a man had shot himself in the head in the business office at the park Friday around 12:30 p.m.

23-year-old Travis Maldonado was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency officials who responded.

Authorities say the cause of death is believed to be a fatal gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death remains to be determined.

Maldonado was an employee of the zoo.

The sheriff says employees routinely carried firearms during their park duties.

A .45 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene and security footage is being reviewed.

It is not known if Maldonado was licensed to carry the firearm either in an armed security capacity, as an open carry licensee or authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture who regulates the zoo.

Officials say another employee was present at the time Maldonado shot himself.

The zoo was open at the time of the incident, but visitors who were at the park “were not in the immediate area of the event when it occurred.”

Two park visitors who left the shooting scene before deputies arrived are trying to be located for a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.