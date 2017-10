Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week 6 of the high school football season started off the second half of the regular season.

Here are the games KFOR covered on the Friday Night Heroes:

Midwest City 27, Choctaw 3

Carl Albert 21, McGuinness 6

Crescent 54, Cashion 14

Deer Creek 38, Enid 24

Purcell 35, Lexington 7

Norman North 49, Southmoore 13

Tipton 84, Destiny Christian 36

Broken Arrow 41, Westmoore 7