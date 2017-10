MOORE, Okla. – Police are looking for a missing and endangered 4-month-old Moore baby.

Officials say Aubriella Ruble was last seen Saturday around 10:40 a.m. near S.W. 8th Street and Cardan Place.

Police say the child was taken by a non-custodial parent, Sara Ruble, 17.

If you have any information or know their whereabouts, call police.