Oklahoma judge overturns medical abortion restriction again

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorneys say an Oklahoma judge has again overturned a state law restricting a woman’s access to drug-induced abortions.

Attorney Autumn Katz with the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights says Friday’s ruling by Oklahoma County District Judge Patricia Parrish overturns a 2014 state law that banned “off-label” use of medication used for abortions.

The state Supreme Court in 2016 overturned a previous ruling from Parrish and sent the case back to her, saying the law still could be unconstitutional on other grounds.

Katz says Parrish’s new ruling notes that the Federal Drug Administration has updated the label for the drug to include it for use in medical abortions.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and the governor’s office said they’re disappointed. Hunter said he will again appeal.