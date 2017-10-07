× Sooners Leading Cyclones 14-3 After One Quarter

Oklahoma’s football team leads Iowa State 14-3 after the first quarter at Owen Field in Norman on Saturday.

The Sooners got the ball first and marched 81 yards in just five plays, with Baker Mayfield passing over the middle to Trey Sermon for a 23-yard touchdown to cap the drive, putting OU up 7-0 with 12:35 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma’s second possession ended in a score as well, with Mayfield throwing a screen to CeeDee Lamb, who evaded tacklers and weaved through the secondary, leaning out to reach the ball over the left front pylon to complete a 15-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Sooners lead with 5:49 to play in the first quarter.

Iowa State responded with a 25-yard field goal from Garrett Owens to cut the OU lead to 14-3 with 1:20 to play in the first quarter.

Oklahoma has won 17 straight Big 12 games and hasn’t lost to Iowa State since 1990.